Two held with liquor in Barguna

BARGUNA, Jan 2: Police detained two men along with one litre of liquor in Taltali Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Nosu Hawlader, 23, and Imaran Khan, 20.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Malipara area at night and detained them along the liquor after checking a motorcycle.

During initial questioning they confessed that they were taking the liquor to celebrate 31st night.

Officer-in-Charge of Taltali Police Station Md Kamruzzaman Mia confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.





















