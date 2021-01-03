Plaintiff, witness beaten up in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Jan 2: The plaintiff and one of the witnesses in a case came under attack on Thursday as they refused to drop case and yield to the illegal demand of the accused for not giving testimony in the court at Lemua of Senbag Upazila in the district.

Victim Zahid Hasan, 30, son of freedom fighter and retired army member Esak Molla, lodged a complaint with Senbag Police Station (PS) over attacking and critically injuring one of his family members at night. Earlier, Zahid filed an 'attempt to murder' case against three persons Sala Ahmed, Jalal Ahmed and Dulal Hossain with Senbag PS on May 4, 2020.

After securing bail in the case, the accused have been allegedly mounting pressure to drop the case. On May 30 in 2020, the accused threatened Zahid to drop the case otherwise he will face dire consequences.

Later, the accused along with some unknown people attacked Zahid Hasan and Hafez Ahmed, 45, a witness, and injured them. The injured were admitted to Senbag Upazila Health Complex.

Zahid Hasan said, "We are leading an unsecure life due to the repeated attack and threats."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag PS Abdul Baten Mridha said a written complaint was lodged in this connection. However, police are trying to arrest the accused, the OC added.













