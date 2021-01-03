37 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Jan 2: Some 37 more people have contracted coronavirus in six districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 24,517 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected people, eight are in Naogaon, two in Natore, one in Joypurhat, 13 in Bogura, 10 in Sirajganj and three in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 22,214 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 366 died of it in the division till Saturday morning.

















