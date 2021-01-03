Video
latest 6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh       
Home Countryside

84 detained on different charges in three districts

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

A total of 84 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Rajshahi, Thakurgaon and Gopalganj, in three days.  
RAJSHAHI: A total of 82 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in two days.
Police, in separate drives, detained 68 people on different charges here in the last 24 hours. The law enforcers also recovered verities of drugs, including hemp, heroine, and yaba tablets, during the drives.
Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), confirmed the matter on Friday in a press release. Of the detainees, 19 had arrest warrant against them, 14 were held with drugs and the rest 35 were detained on different charges.
Police, in another drive on Thursday night, arrested 14 members of a racket of brokers from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).
Detective Branch of Rajshahi RMP conducted the drive following allegation against brokers for convincing patients to move to different private hospitals and clinics from the RMCH, said RMP's Senior Assistant Commissioner Rakibul Islam.
The arrested were, later, handed over to Rajpara Police Station.
A case was filed against the accused and they were sent to jail following a court order on Friday, he added.
THAKURGAON: Police have arrested a man for vandalising a mural of Bangabandhu in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The arrested person is Noor Alam, 43, son of Ohidul Islam of Raghunatpur area in the upazila. According to eyewitnesses, the man started hitting the mural of Bangabandhu with a brick at the east intersection of the upazila town at around 4pm. At one stage, a portion of the mural got damaged.
Arrested Noor Alam was appeared to be mentally disturbed.
Being informed, police rushed to the spot and arrested the man.
Pradeep Kumar Roy, officer-in-charge (OC) of Pirganj Police Station (PS), said it was yet to be ascertained what prompted the man to vandalise the mural.
Police are quizzing the arrestee, the OC added. The incident took place just few weeks after a sculpture of the Father of the Nation was vandalised in Kushtia allegedly by a number of Madrasa students.
Later, a case was filed over the incident and police arrested all the accused.
GOPALGANJ: Police arrested a homeopathy doctor on the charge of attempting to rape a second-grader in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The arrested person is Solaiman Shah, 50, a resident of Chhoto Kinarchar Village in Matlab Upazila of Chandpur. He has been treating patients at Abdarhat in Kotalipara Upazila. Quoting the case statement, Kotalipara PS OC Sheikh Lutfur Rahman said Solaiman attempted to rape the minor girl at his chamber in the morning.
Hearing the victim's screams, locals rushed in and caught him red-handed.
Later, the victim's mother lodged a case with the PS.
However, the accused was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

