25,000 people suffer for broken bridge at Bhurungamari

Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:08 PM
Home Countryside

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 2: One portion of the Bagbhandar-Bhurungamari Bridge at Sadar Union of the upazila in the district has collapsed.
The bridge is adjacent to the Purba Bagbhandar Government Primary School in the Sadar Union.
It has turned risky, according to local and official sources.
At present, taking life risk, locals and vehicles are using the bridge. Red ribbon reading 'damaged bridge, heavy vehicles restricted' has been hanged by the Local Government  Engineering Department (LGED) as the caution notice.
Yet the bridge has been used by commuters and vehicles for a long time.
None can say whether this bridge will be repaired or not.
Local inhabitants said, the bridge maintains local communications with the Bhurungamari Sadar Upazila. Everyday about 25,000 people of Moidam, Pathardubi, Bagbhandar BGB Camp, Bagbhandar of Bhurungamari Sadar Union, Khamar Patra Nabish, some portion of Manikkazi, Vothat Village and four villages of Pathardubi Union No.1 commute over the bridge. Besides, several hundreds of students of different education intuitions communicate as well.
With the collapse of the bridge, commuters' sufferings have been severe. Students are in danger of accidents.
Upazila Engineer Antazur Rahman said, already, a statement about the bridge has been sent to the highest authorities.
"Hoping that the bridge will be repaired soon," he added.


