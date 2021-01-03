Coronavirus: Key updates

PARIS, Jan 2: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

US PASSES 20M CASES

The United States has now recorded more than 20 million cases of Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally. The US has so far registered over 346,00 deaths in the pandemic, the Baltimore-based university said, making it the country with by far the highest official number of cases and the highest death toll.

CURFEW TIGHTENED IN FRANCE

An extension of an overnight curfew comes into effect in 15 departments of eastern and southeastern France on Saturday to combat a sharp rise in infections. The government ordered the curfew in these regions start at 6:00 pm rather than 8:00 pm. Paris has, for now, been spared the additional restriction.

RESTRICTIONS IN THAILAND

Bangkok's nightlife will go quiet as a ban on bars, nightclubs and restaurant alcohol sales goes into effect, among a raft of restrictions aimed at curbing the kingdom's rising coronavirus toll.

The capital also announced that public schools would close for two weeks, while more than a dozen virus checkpoints are set up across the city.

TESTS TO ENTER NORWAY

Norway has ordered mandatory tests for the coronavirus for anyone entering the country. The decision came after the discovery of five cases of the new variant of Covid-19 that has appeared in Britain.

GREECE EXTENDS LOCKDOWN

The Greek government announced a new extension, until January 10, of its strict two-month-old lockdown measures, ending an easing of the restrictions over the holiday period. Initially planned to end on January 7, "the strict measures will resume on Sunday until January 10 for reasons of prevention," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

CONCERNS IN LEBANON

Lebanon's hospitals are being overwhelmed by coronavirus cases, medics warned, as infection rates surge in the wake of end of year holidays. The national Covid-19 task force is to meet later Saturday and is expected to advise a three-week lockdown, said Petra Khoury, its head.

1.8 MILLION DEAD

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,827,901 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December. More than 83,916,782 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 53,784,920 are now considered recovered. The figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain. -AFP











