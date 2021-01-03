Video
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:07 PM
Home Foreign News

Pope recalls his youth playing football, dubs Maradona ‘poet’

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

ROME, Jan 2: With a ball made from rags and surging adrenaline, the young Jorge Bergoglio and his friends pulled off "miracles" playing football in the street, Pope Francis recalled on Saturday.
Now 84, the Argentine pope remembered "the joy, the happiness on everyone's faces," after the 1946 victory of his Buenos Aires team, San Lorenzo, in a 31-page interview about sport published Saturday in Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The first pope from Latin America called Diego Maradona a "poet" on the field, as he weighed in on the joys of sport.
Expounding on themes of hard work, sacrifice and camaraderie, Francis shared memories of the makeshift footballs that sufficed to exhilarate him and his boyhood friends.
"Leather cost too much and we were poor, rubber wasn't used so much yet, but for us all we needed was a ball of rags to amuse ourselves and to create miracles, almost, playing in the little square near home," Francis said.
Acknowledging he was "not among the best" of the footballers, Bergoglio played goalkeeper, which he characterised as a good school for learning how to respond to "dangers that could arrive from anywhere".
The pontiff -- described by the paper as "a pope of the people in the most noble sense of the term" --  touched on the need for teamwork and working towards a shared goal.
"Either you play together, or you risk crashing. That's how small groups, capable of staying united, succeed in taking down bigger teams incapable of working together," he said.
The interview, which took place in early December at the Vatican, also saw the pope condemn doping in sport and  stress the need to nurture talent through hard work.
"Itshe said.
Francis called the Olympics "one of the highest forms of human ecumenism", involving "sharing effort for a better world".    -AFP


