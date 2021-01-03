Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh       
Home Foreign News

Trump, Biden race for Georgia Senate runoffs

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

WASHINGTON, Jan 2: President Trump and Joe Biden will stage rival campaign rallies one last time on Monday in Georgia, the closest battleground state in the country, where two Senate elections hold the key to control of Congress.
Both will urge supporters to make the effort to vote again in run-offs that have become the most expensive Senate contests in US history with at least $370 million spent so far. Republicans have 50 of the 100 senators and one more will give Trump's party control over the chamber's agenda.
A record 3 million early votes have been cast in the two Georgia runoff elections that next week will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate, according to a final tally released on Friday.
The turnout figures, compiled by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project, indicate strong voter interest in Tuesday's elections that pit incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
If Republicans win one or both of those seats, they will retain a slim majority in the U.S. Senate, enabling them to block much of incoming Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda. If Democrats win both seats, the chamber will be split 50-50, giving the tiebreaking vote to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden and Harris are due to take office on Jan 20.    -TIME


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
J&K seeks $4b in investments
5 killed in wedding attack
Aviation deaths rise worldwide
Coronavirus: Key updates
Pope recalls his youth playing football, dubs Maradona ‘poet’
Trump, Biden race for Georgia Senate runoffs
GOP torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge of Biden
China expects Biden to end Trump’s ‘cold war’ policy, restore ties


Latest News
N'ganj factory fire now under control
6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh
Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Four mega projects to open June next year, says Quader
India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use
Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats
Ganguly stable after heart attack
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
Most Read News
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Dhaka-New Delhi ties
Rape attempt on running bus: Driver arrested
Barrister Moudud Ahmed hospitalised
COVID in Bangladesh: 23 more deaths, 684 cases reported
3 die after taking liquor in Rajshahi
Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL
Bangladesh to deposit Tk 600cr on Sunday to procure vaccines
Admission to govt schools thru lottery Jan 11
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft