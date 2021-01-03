Trump, Biden race for Georgia Senate runoffs

WASHINGTON, Jan 2: President Trump and Joe Biden will stage rival campaign rallies one last time on Monday in Georgia, the closest battleground state in the country, where two Senate elections hold the key to control of Congress.

Both will urge supporters to make the effort to vote again in run-offs that have become the most expensive Senate contests in US history with at least $370 million spent so far. Republicans have 50 of the 100 senators and one more will give Trump's party control over the chamber's agenda.

A record 3 million early votes have been cast in the two Georgia runoff elections that next week will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate, according to a final tally released on Friday.

The turnout figures, compiled by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project, indicate strong voter interest in Tuesday's elections that pit incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

If Republicans win one or both of those seats, they will retain a slim majority in the U.S. Senate, enabling them to block much of incoming Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda. If Democrats win both seats, the chamber will be split 50-50, giving the tiebreaking vote to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden and Harris are due to take office on Jan 20. -TIME



















