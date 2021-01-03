Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh       
Home Foreign News

China expects Biden to end Trump’s ‘cold war’ policy, restore ties

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

BEIJING, Jan 2: As Joe Biden is set to assume power this month, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday hoped that the US President-elect would end the incumbent Donald Trump's "Cold War" policy towards Beijing and return to a "sensible approach" by restoring normal ties.
The Trump administration launched a broadside against China on all fronts, including trade, Tibet and Taiwan besides, scathing criticism against the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) headed by President Xi Jinping.
The Chinese side hopes that the next US administration will return to a sensible approach, resume dialogue with China, restore normalcy to the bilateral relations and restart cooperation, Wang, who is also a State Councillor, told the state-run Xinhua news agency in an interview.
"China-US relations have come to a new crossroads, and a new window of hope is opening," he said.
Biden, who defeated President Trump in the November 8 Presidential election, is scheduled to take over on January 20, formally ending the Trump era which saw the US-China ties touch a new low.
Wang said that in recent years, the US-China relations have run into unprecedented difficulties.
Fundamentally, it all comes down to the serious misconceptions of US policymakers about China. Some see China as the so-called biggest threat and their China policy based on this misperception is simply wrong, he said.
"What has happened proves that the US' attempt to suppress China and start a new Cold War has not just seriously harmed the interests of the two peoples, but also caused severe disruptions to the world. Such a policy will find no support and is doomed to fail.
"We are ready to develop with the United States a relationship based on coordination, cooperation and stability. We know that some in the US are uneasy about China's rapid development. However, the best way to keep one's lead is through constant self-improvement, not by blocking others' development," he said.
"We believe that as long as the United States can draw lessons from the past and work with China in the same direction, the two countries are capable of resolving differences through dialogue and expanding converging interests by cooperation," Wang said.
He also stuck a positive note on China's ties with the European Union (EU).
China is racing to improve its ties with the EU ahead of Biden's plans to end Trump's unilateral approach and work out coordinated policies towards China with all US allies, especially the EU.
Seen as an attempt to thwart Biden's plans to forge a united policy towards Beijing, China concluded talks with the EU on a landmark investment treaty ending a long, drawn-out    negotiations.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
J&K seeks $4b in investments
5 killed in wedding attack
Aviation deaths rise worldwide
Coronavirus: Key updates
Pope recalls his youth playing football, dubs Maradona ‘poet’
Trump, Biden race for Georgia Senate runoffs
GOP torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge of Biden
China expects Biden to end Trump’s ‘cold war’ policy, restore ties


Latest News
N'ganj factory fire now under control
6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh
Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Four mega projects to open June next year, says Quader
India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use
Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats
Ganguly stable after heart attack
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
Most Read News
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Dhaka-New Delhi ties
Rape attempt on running bus: Driver arrested
Barrister Moudud Ahmed hospitalised
COVID in Bangladesh: 23 more deaths, 684 cases reported
3 die after taking liquor in Rajshahi
Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL
Bangladesh to deposit Tk 600cr on Sunday to procure vaccines
Admission to govt schools thru lottery Jan 11
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft