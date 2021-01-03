Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh       
Home Business

Virus-hit British Airways secures £2b loan

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

LONDON, Jan 2: British Airways, facing slumping demand due to coronavirus, has secured a £2.0-billion ($2.7-billion, 2.2-billion euros) loan, parent group IAG said Thursday as it also unveiled a Brexit-propelled overhaul.
BA, which is slashing thousands of jobs as it battles to survive fallout from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, also currently faces industrial action in a pay dispute with cargo workers at London's Heathrow airport.
"International Airlines Group (IAG) announces that British Airways has received commitments for a five-year term-loan Export Development Guarantee Facility of £2.0 billion underwritten by a syndicate of banks, partially guaranteed by UK Export Finance (UKEF)," the aviation giant said in a statement.
"British Airways expects to drawdown the facility in January 2021 subject to agreement of final terms with the lenders and UKEF."
UK Export Finance is a state-backed agency which guarantees finance for British companies in order to help them win valuable exports.
The loan, which includes restrictions on dividend payments by the airline to IAG, is aimed at helping BA tap into an anticipated vaccine-driven recovery in global aviation next year.
"The proceeds from the UKEF facility will be used to enhance liquidity and provide British Airways with the operational and strategic flexibility to take advantage of a partial recovery in demand for air travel in 2021 as Covid-19 vaccines are distributed worldwide," IAG said.
The European travel giant noted it had "strong liquidity" with cash and undrawn facilities of 8.0 billion euros in total, excluding the new loan.
IAG, whose portfolio also includes Ireland's Aer Lingus and Spain's Iberia, added separately that it has conducted an overhaul to ensure compliance with EU laws following Britain's final exit from the bloc.
"International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) has implemented plans to ensure that its EU licensed airlines continue to comply with EU ownership and control rules following Brexit," it said.
"These remedial plans were approved by national regulators in Spain and Ireland and, as required, the EU has been notified about them.
"The plans include the implementation of a national ownership structure for Aer Lingus and changes to the group's long-standing national ownership structure in Spain."
IAG's own board of directors has also been changed so that it has a majority of independent EU non-executive directors.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Painful 2020 ends for US workers; layoffs could rise again
Virus-hit British Airways secures £2b loan
Delta Air Lines CEO expects positive cash flow by spring
foodpanda expands business nationwide
Indian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs
Mexican pilots reject alternative cost plan in Aeromexico overhaul
Standard Bank 337th board meeting held
Fu-Wang Ceramic approves 1.40pc cash dividend


Latest News
N'ganj factory fire now under control
6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh
Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Four mega projects to open June next year, says Quader
India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use
Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats
Ganguly stable after heart attack
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
Most Read News
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Dhaka-New Delhi ties
Rape attempt on running bus: Driver arrested
Barrister Moudud Ahmed hospitalised
COVID in Bangladesh: 23 more deaths, 684 cases reported
3 die after taking liquor in Rajshahi
Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL
Bangladesh to deposit Tk 600cr on Sunday to procure vaccines
Admission to govt schools thru lottery Jan 11
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft