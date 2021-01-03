Video
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:07 PM
Home Business

foodpanda expands business nationwide

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Leading online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has expanded its services to 64 districts across Bangladesh in December that marks the enterprise's  7th year of operations in the country.
With over 4 million users signing up in the course of the last 7 years, foodpanda has around 35 thousand restaurant and shop partners, with items in the millions.
They have also helped grow Bangladesh's gig economy and provided 55 thousand people with opportunities for earning income by signing up as delivery partners for the platform.
The expansion to all the districts of Bangladesh means this opportunity for earning income through doing deliveries is extended to the youth across the nation to help curb youth unemployment.
In just seven years, foodpanda has gone from just delivering food within the capital to delivering food, groceries, medicine and other essential items to users across 64 Bangladeshi districts.
With every passing year foodpanda has worked tirelessly to establish a strong network that works to empower partners and consumers. foodpanda's dedication and investment in local communities has helped to make the platform popular across the country, and has aided in making goods accessible in both big cities and remote regions.
Since its inception, foodpanda has played a key role in digitizing consumer habits and the evolution of the restaurant industry in Bangladesh.
foodpanda aims to educate the masses on the convenience of tech services such as online delivery so that restaurant partners and rider partners can benefit from tapping into the digital economy. For restaurant and shop partners, partnering with the online delivery giant means access to a wider customer base. For Bangladesh's youth, it means the opportunity to earn additional income through signing up as a rider partner.








