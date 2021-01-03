Video
Indian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

BENGALURU, Dec 2: Indian shares closed the first trading session of 2021 at record highs on Friday, led by the IT services sector, as continued foreign fund inflows and expectations of imminent COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs kept investors bullish.
The blue-chip Nifty ended up 0.26 per cent at 14,018.50, marking its first close above the 14,000 level, while the benchmark Sensex firmed 0.25 per cent to 47,868.98.
The Nifty gained 14.9 per cent in 2020 and the Sensex added 15.75 per cent, both recording their best yearly performance since 2017. The indexes recovered more than 86 per cent from March lows, boosted by liquidity support measures from global central banks and progress on COVID-19 vaccines.    -Reuters


