Mexican pilots reject alternative cost plan in Aeromexico overhaul

MEXICO CITY, Jan 2: Mexican pilots have rejected a cost-saving plan put forward by their own trade union amid talks aimed at agreeing how to restructure airline Grupo Aeromexico, the ASPA union said on Thursday.

Battered by the coronavirus pandemic, Aeromexico filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a US court in June, and is trying to secure a second tranche of financing.

In a statement, the ASPA said the majority of its pilots had in a vote rejected the plan put forward by the union as an alternative to Aeromexico's own proposal, but that it would keep exploring other options to aid restructuring efforts.

The airline earlier this year had up to $1 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing approved, and received an initial $100 million payment in September. -Reuters













