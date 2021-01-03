

Standard Bank 337th board meeting held

337th board meeting of Standard Bank Ltd held recently through digital platform. Chairman of the Bank Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, says a press release.It was attended by Vice Chairman Md. Zahedul Hoque,Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md. Monzur Alam, S. A. M. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-Haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Al-Haj Mohd. Yousuf Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Deputy Managing Director Md. Motaleb Hossain and Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza attended the meeting.