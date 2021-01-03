

Fu-Wang Ceramic approves 1.40pc cash dividend

Javed Opgenhaffen Managing Director of the Company presided over the meeting.

Sadad Rahman-Independent Director, Sayeed Rezaraj Ahmmad-Independent Director, Rafiquzzaman Bhuiyan-Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Monabbi-Chief Financial Officer, Md. A. Halim Thakur-Company Secretary along with a large number of valued Shareholders were attend in the meeting through zoom.

Md. A. Halim Thakur, Company Secretary conducted the meeting.













