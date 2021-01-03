Video
Business

Modhumoti Toiletries starts productions

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Dr. Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, Member of Parliament MP (Chapainawabganj-1 (Shinbganj), National Team Cricketer Sabbir Rahman (with sunglass) and Modhumoti Chairman Mahmuda Khatun attend an event of Modhumoti at the Modhumoti Office Auditorium at Shibganj of on Friday noon.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Jan 2: Modhumoti Business Development and Modhumoti Toiletries Limited (Modhumoti) started manufacturing of its 12 products with the theme "Mujib Borsher Ahban - Juba Karmasangsthan (Mujib Year for Youth Employment)."
The production was inaugurated by National Team Cricketer Sabbir Rahman at an event attended by Dr. Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, Member of Parliament MP (Chapainawabganj-1 (Shinbganj) as the chief guest at the Modhumoti Office Auditorium on Friday noon.
Presided over by Modhumoti Chairman Mahmuda Khatun the event was addressed among others by Shibgal Upazila Social Welfare Officer Kanchan Kumar Das, Upzila Uouth Development Officer Mizanur Rahman, Upazila NGO Forum President Towhidul Alam Tiya, Shibganj  Thana Officer-in-Charge Farid Hossen and Modhumoti Managing Director Masud Rana
The products include Modhumoti bleaching powder, handwash - super-wash, toilet glass cleaner, mineral water, paper and tiles cleaner.
The event was rounded up by offering prayer for the further development of the company. Earlier guests were accorded honour-crest after a cake was cut to symbolize the formal inauguration of the event.
The tradition musical soiree of Chapainawabgaj the "Gombhiragan" enthralled the audience on the conclusion.


