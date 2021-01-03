Samsung BD launched New Year’s offer for customers

Wishing their customers a happy new beginning, leading electronic appliances manufacturer Samsung Bangladesh has introduced their 'Wishful New Year' offer from the very first day of 2021.

Customers can fulfill all their wishes with Samsung's fresh new campaign, which has an exciting range of scratch and win, cashback, exchange offers, and free gift offers, says a press release.

The lucrative scratch and win offers are available on Samsung TV, refrigerator, washing machines and oven. A wide collection of QLED, UHD, Smart, and Basic HD televisions, starting from BDT 24,900, is available under the 'Global No. 1' brand's new year offer.

Refrigerators (Frost/Non-Frost) with various facilities and utilities can be purchased at a price range starting at BDT 34,900. Samsung has also brought a number of air conditioners, microwave ovens, and air purifiers with attractive price-tags for their loyal customers.

Known for its build quality and longevity, Samsung washing machines are also another point of interest of the 'Wishful New Year' offer by Samsung. Depending on their capacity and functionality, the washing machines are available at various prices, starting at BDT 27,900.

Samsung's unique Digital Inverter Technology assures 10 years' solid warranty on its refrigerator, air conditioner, and washing machine compressors. Customers can enjoy cashback up to BDT 30,000 under this campaign, subject to their desired products and models.

Following a set of criteria, customers can also exchange their old appliances for getting new ones from Samsung with an exchange value worth up to BDT 22,000. Besides these offers, customers will receive gifts from Samsung upon purchasing televisions and washing machines.

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh said, "It is our constant objective to make sure that Samsung customers always get some extra benefits. 2020 has been a challenging year, and so as we begin our journey with 2021, it is Samsung's humble approach to provide the 'Wishful New Year' offer to its loyal customers. Their satisfaction is our first priority."

The offer will continue till February 28, 2021. Samsung is providing EMI facility with various rates and conditions depending on various banks and authorized distributors.



























