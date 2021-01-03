bKash wins Best Brand Award for consecutive 2nd time

bKash has won the country's Best Brand Award for the second time in a row in a consumer survey conducted by Bangladesh Brand Forum.

A total of 105 brands were recognized across 37 categories and bKash was selected as the 'Overall Best Brand 2020' by consumers, says a press release.

At the same time, bKash has been selected as the 'No. 1 Mobile Financial Services Brand 2020' for the fourth time in a row in the MFS category.

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), powered by AIUB, in partnership with Nielsen Bangladesh and in association with The Daily Star, organised the event virtually for the first time on last Wednesday.

The survey was conducted by Nielsen's world-class survey method 'Winning Brands'. This time, around 7,600 consumers across the country participated in the survey.

To inspire the brands of the country, Bangladesh Brand Forum has been honoring the most loved brands through Best Brand Award for the last 12 years. The objective of the Best Brand Award is to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the brands, achieved through tough and effortful initiatives.

Closeup and Ispahani came in second and third position among the top 15 brands overall, after bKash.

Recently, BBA final year and MBA students from 16 top universities of the country have selected bKash as the best 'Employer of Choice' through the 'Campus Track Survey 2020' conducted by Nielsen.

















