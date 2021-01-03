MetLife BD appoints new GM



Ala Uddin Ahmad

He succeeds Syed Hammadul Karim who retired in December 2020 after a distinguished 33-year career with MetLife, says a press release.

A Fellow Chartered Accountant, Ala Ahmad has more than 21 years of life insurance experience. He held a variety of senior country and regional leadership roles in MetLife including Chief Financial Officer for South Asia, General Manager for Nepal, Head of Strategy, Business Planning and Transformation for MetLife's joint venture in Malaysia - AmMetLife, and most recently, General Manager for Hong Kong.

Commenting on his appointment, Elena Butarova, Regional Head of MetLife Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal & Vietnam, said, "Bangladesh remains a very important market for MetLife with substantial growth opportunities. Ala Ahmad's appointment is a great example of the depth of talent in our company.

"Ala Ahmad is a proven country manager with both depth and breadth of international leadership experience. With his strong vision for the insurance industry, we are confident that Ala Ahmad will be able to continue driving the growth engine for MetLife and deliver exceptional value for our customers, financial associates, and people."

















