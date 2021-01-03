Video
Alesha Mart launches e-commerce business

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, Alesha Mart Ltd. Chairman MD. Monzur Alam Sikder, Mohibur Rahman Manik MP, Alesha Mart Ltd. Managing Director Sadia Chowdhury, pose among others at the launch of Alesha e-commerce business, in Dhaka recently.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, Alesha Mart Ltd. Chairman MD. Monzur Alam Sikder, Mohibur Rahman Manik MP, Alesha Mart Ltd. Managing Director Sadia Chowdhury, pose among others at the launch of Alesha e-commerce business, in Dhaka recently.

Alesha Mart, which is a part of the diversified company Alesha Holdings Ltd., recently launched their e-commerce business (aleshamart.com) in Bangladesh with the presence of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, eminent local business leaders and government officials, says a press release.
Alesha Mart is the subsidiary of Alesha Holdings Ltd, one of the largest group of industries has an emerging business heritage, a sparkling present and a glittering future which established in year 2018 by experienced, industrious and challenge seeking leaders.
In its continuation, they have come up with a new generation e-commerce site named Alesha Mart, which has come up with some great innovative and customized services to meet the needs of the consumers.
With the aim of ensuring easy and hassle-free online shopping experience to customers and providing the fastest delivery at doorstep, Alesha Mart offering varieties of product and service to meet the market demand of emerging digital e commerce industry.
Alesha Mart Ltd. Chairman MD. Monzur Alam Sikder said that: - "It is my immense pleasure to introduce Alesha Mart to meet the growing demand of trusted and quality e commerce service provider in Bangladesh which will truly add value to customers' daily life.
"Alesha Mart is committed to reach faster at doorstep to put a smile on customers. We have designed some unique services to enrich online shopping experience and enhance customer satisfaction."    
Speaking as the chief guest, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP said that - "I am delighted for starting the new journey of Alesha Mart in the E- commerce sector of Bangladesh.
"The E-commerce industry of Bangladesh is growing day by day and it is in demand of trusted and excellence service provider. I hope Alesha Mart will meet the desired demand of online shoppers. I wish all the success for future endeavor of Alesha Mart."
Among the other guests, Mohibur Rahman Manik MP, (Member Standing Committee, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare), Sadia Chowdhury, Managing Director (Alesha Mart Ltd.), Md. Atiqur Rahman, CEO (Alesha Mart Ltd.), Syed Tanvir Hassan, ED (Alesha Export & Import Ltd.), Md. Ashraful Hoque, ED (Alesha Solutions Ltd.), Md. Nurul Islam, Head of Banking and Finance, Jannatun Nahar, ED (Alesha Mart Ltd.) were also present at the ceremony.






