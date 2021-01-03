ICMAB holds 49th AGM



Md. Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA, President of the Institute presided over the Meeting.

The programme started with Holly Quran Telawat and one minute silence for the demise of the soul of 16 members who demised in 2020. After that, the regular activities done in the 2020 was serially described for the audience.

Abu Bakar Siddique, Vice President; presented about activities and developments regarding the exam system. Md. Mamunur Rashid, Vice President; presented about activities and developments regarding the Educational arena and developments. Md. Munirul Islam, Secretary; presented the Report of the Institute's Council for the year 2019-2020. Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, Treasurer; presented the Audited Accounts and Financial Reports of the Institute for the year 2019-2020.

Later on, members of the institute expressed their thoughts and opinions regarding the annual report. ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond thanked everyone for being patient and staying beside the institute and profession in this tough year of pandemic.

Past Presidents, Council Members and a large number of Fellow and Associate Members of the Institute attended the Annual General Meeting.

























