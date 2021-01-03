Video
Home Business

ICMAB holds 49th AGM

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, Alesha Mart Ltd. Chairman MD. Monzur Alam Sikder, Mohibur Rahman Manik MP, Alesha Mart Ltd. Managing Director Sadia Chowdhury, pose among others at the launch of Alesha e-commerce business, in Dhaka recently.

The 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) was held on Friday, at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, ICMA Bhaban, Nilkhet, Dhaka, says a press release.
Md. Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA, President of the Institute presided over the Meeting.
The programme started with Holly Quran Telawat and one minute silence for the demise of the soul of 16 members who demised in 2020.  After that, the regular activities done in the 2020 was serially described for the audience.   
Abu Bakar Siddique, Vice President; presented about activities and developments regarding the exam system. Md. Mamunur Rashid, Vice President; presented about activities and developments regarding the Educational arena and developments. Md. Munirul Islam, Secretary; presented the Report of the Institute's Council for the year 2019-2020. Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury, Treasurer; presented the Audited Accounts and Financial Reports of the Institute for the year 2019-2020.
Later on, members of the institute expressed their thoughts and opinions regarding the annual report. ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond thanked everyone for being patient and staying beside the institute and profession in this tough year of pandemic.
Past Presidents, Council Members and a large number of Fellow and Associate Members of the Institute attended the Annual General Meeting.


