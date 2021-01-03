Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh       
Home Business

Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as revenues stay at risk

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

NEW YORK , Jan 2:  Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc plan to raise US prices on more than 300 drugs in the United States on Jan. 1, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.
The hikes come as drugmakers are reeling from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced doctor visits and demand for some drugs. They are also fighting new drug price cutting rules from the Trump administration, which would reduce the industry's profitability.
The companies kept their price increases at 10 per cent or below, and the largest drug companies to raise prices so far, Pfizer and Sanofi, kept nearly all of their increases 5 per cent or less, 3 Axis said. 3 Axis is a consulting firm that works with pharmacists groups, health plans and foundation on drug pricing and supply chain issues.
GSK did raise prices on two vaccines - shingles vaccine Shingrix and diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine Pediarix - by 7 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively, 3 Axis said.
Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc hiked prices on 15 drugs, including Austedo, which treats rare neurological disorders, and asthma steroid Qvar, which together grossed more than $650 million in sales in 2019 and saw price hikes of between 5 per cent and 6 per cent. Teva hiked prices for some drugs, including muscle relaxant Amrix and narcolepsy treatment Nuvigil, as much as 9.4 per cent.
More price hikes are expected to be announced on Friday and in early January.
In 2020, drugmakers raised prices on more than 860 drugs by around 5  per cent, on average, according to 3 Axis. Drug price increases have slowed substantially since 2015, both in terms of the size of the hikes and the number of drugs affected.
The increases come as pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer are playing hero by developing vaccines for COVID-19 in record time. The hikes could help make up for lost revenue as doctors visits and new prescriptions plummeted during the global lockdown.
Pfizer plans to raise prices on more than 60 drugs by between 0.5  per cent and 5 per cent. Those include roughly 5 per cent increases on some of its top sellers like rheumatoid arthritis treatment Xeljanz and cancer drugs Ibrance and Inlyta.
Pfizer said it had adjusted the list prices of its drugs by around 1.3 per cent across all products in its portfolio, in line with inflation.
"This modest increase is necessary to support investments that allow us to continue to discover new medicines and deliver those breakthroughs to the patients who need them," spokeswoman Amy Rose said in a statement, pointing in particular to the COVID-19 vaccine the company developed with Germany's BioNTech SE.
It said that its net prices, which back out rebates to pharmacy benefit managers and other discounts, have actually fallen for the last 3 years.
France's Sanofi plans to increase prices on a number of vaccines 5  per cent or less and will announce more price increases later in January, spokesperson Ashleigh Koss said.
None of the company's price increases will be above the expected growth rate of US health spending of 5.1  per cent, she said.
Slashing US prescription drug prices - which are among the highest in the world - was a focus of US President Donald Trump, after making it a core pledge of his 2016 campaign. He issued several executive orders in late 2020 meant to cut prices, but their impact could be limited by legal challenges and other problems.
A federal judge earlier this month blocked a last-minute Trump administration rule aimed at lowering drug prices that was set to be implemented at the beginning of the year. It was challenged by drug industry groups including PhRMA, the nation's leading pharmaceutical trade group.
President-elect Biden has also vowed to reduce drug costs and to allow Medicare, a US government health insurance program, to negotiate drug prices. He has support from Congressional Democrats to pass such legislation, which the Congressional Budget Office has said could cost the industry more than $300 billion by 2029.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Painful 2020 ends for US workers; layoffs could rise again
Virus-hit British Airways secures £2b loan
Delta Air Lines CEO expects positive cash flow by spring
foodpanda expands business nationwide
Indian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs
Mexican pilots reject alternative cost plan in Aeromexico overhaul
Standard Bank 337th board meeting held
Fu-Wang Ceramic approves 1.40pc cash dividend


Latest News
6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh
Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Four mega projects to open June next year, says Quader
India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use
Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats
Ganguly stable after heart attack
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Most Read News
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Dhaka-New Delhi ties
Rape attempt on running bus: Driver arrested
Barrister Moudud Ahmed hospitalised
COVID in Bangladesh: 23 more deaths, 684 cases reported
3 die after taking liquor in Rajshahi
Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL
Bangladesh to deposit Tk 600cr on Sunday to procure vaccines
Admission to govt schools thru lottery Jan 11
Prayers allowed on Prophet Mosque roof in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft