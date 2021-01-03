Video
Home Business

NYSE to delist 3 Chinese firms under Trump order

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Jan 2: Three Chinese companies will be booted off the New York Stock Exchange this month under an executive order signed in November by President Donald Trump.
The exchange says China Telecom Corp. Limited, China Mobile Limited, and China Unicom Hong Kong Limited will be delisted from the exchange. Trump issued an order Nov 12 barring investment in publicly traded companies that the US government says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
The statement issued late Thursday says the exchange will suspend trading of the companies as early as Jan 7 or as late as Jan 11. It says the stock issuers can appeal to a committee of the NYSE's board.
The Chinese government has accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hamper competition and has warned that Trumps order would hurt US and other investors worldwide.
Political analysts expect little change in policy under President-elect Joe Biden due to widespread frustration with Chinas trade and human rights records and accusations of spying and technology theft.
US officials have complained that Chinas ruling Communist Party takes advantage of access to American technology and investment to expand its military, already one of the world's biggest and most heavily armed.    -AP


