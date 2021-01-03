Delwer Hussain emerges as SAFA President



Delwer Hussain

He was elected as a Board Member and also Member of the Strategic Committee of the Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA) in 2004.

He is Principal and CEO of A K M Delwer Hussain and Associates. He is currently also Director of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited (A subsidiary of Agrani Bank Limited).

He is also Member of Finance Committee of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Member of Audit Committee of WASO Credit Rating Company BD Ltd. He is Chairman of WASO Engineers and Consultants (BD) Ltd. He was elected as Secretary General of Consultative Committee of State Owned Enterprises (CONCOPE).

Hussain has acted as Chairman of a State owned Corporation namely Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) from 2014 to 2019.

Prior to taking this responsibility he was the Director (Finance) of BSFIC. He was nominated as the Director of Rupali Bank Ltd., Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd., (DPDC) Khulna Shipyard and Narayangonj Dockyard, Bangladesh Diesel Plant BDP, Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) and Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Limited.

SAFA is a forum of professional accounting bodies in the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region of eight nations. Founded in 1984, it works in the public interest and towards broad economic development of the region in part through promoting harmonization of accounting standards and practices.





















