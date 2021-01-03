Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh       
Home Business

Delwer Hussain emerges as SAFA President

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Delwer Hussain

Delwer Hussain

A K M Delwer Hussain FCMA, Past President and Council Member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has been appointed as President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) for the year 2021 effective from January 1, says a press release.
He was elected as a Board Member and also Member of the Strategic Committee of the Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA) in 2004.
He is Principal and CEO of A K M Delwer Hussain and Associates. He is currently also Director of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited (A subsidiary of Agrani Bank Limited).
He is also Member of Finance Committee of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Member of Audit Committee of WASO Credit Rating Company BD Ltd. He is Chairman of WASO Engineers and Consultants (BD) Ltd. He was elected as Secretary General of Consultative Committee of State Owned Enterprises (CONCOPE).
Hussain has acted as Chairman of a State owned Corporation namely Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) from 2014 to 2019.
Prior to taking this responsibility he was the Director (Finance) of BSFIC. He was nominated as the Director of Rupali Bank Ltd., Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd., (DPDC) Khulna Shipyard and Narayangonj Dockyard, Bangladesh Diesel Plant BDP, Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) and Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Limited.
SAFA is a forum of professional accounting bodies in the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region of eight nations. Founded in 1984, it works in the public interest and towards broad economic development of the region in part through promoting harmonization of accounting standards and practices.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Painful 2020 ends for US workers; layoffs could rise again
Virus-hit British Airways secures £2b loan
Delta Air Lines CEO expects positive cash flow by spring
foodpanda expands business nationwide
Indian shares kick off 2021 with record closing highs
Mexican pilots reject alternative cost plan in Aeromexico overhaul
Standard Bank 337th board meeting held
Fu-Wang Ceramic approves 1.40pc cash dividend


Latest News
6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh
Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Four mega projects to open June next year, says Quader
India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use
Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats
Ganguly stable after heart attack
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Most Read News
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Dhaka-New Delhi ties
Rape attempt on running bus: Driver arrested
Barrister Moudud Ahmed hospitalised
COVID in Bangladesh: 23 more deaths, 684 cases reported
3 die after taking liquor in Rajshahi
Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL
Bangladesh to deposit Tk 600cr on Sunday to procure vaccines
Admission to govt schools thru lottery Jan 11
Prayers allowed on Prophet Mosque roof in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft