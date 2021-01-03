Mongla Port handled record number of ships in Dec



A vessel in anchor at a Mongla Port jetty.

The ship anchored at Mongla Port carried car, coal, fertilizer, cement clinker, LPG crying vessels, ceramic materials, various raw materials and equipments of Rupur nuclear plant and railway line project. Ships also carried LPG products for use in the north western region.

In February 2019, the port had witnessed at least 100 foreign ship anchoring, which rose to 106 in November, 2020. "This is a record level figure in the monthly statistics in last seven decades after establishing the port," an official said.

The Port is playing a vital role in country's economic development since 2009, he added.

BSS adds: Deputy Secretary of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Makhruzzaman said it fact Mongla Port turned into a losing port few years agofrom 2001 to 2008 as manifold were making its profitable operation difficult.

In February, 2007-2008 fiscal year, only seven foreign ships had anchored in the port. Meanwhile, a total of nine development projects and four ADB programmes were implemented from 2009 to 2017.

It aimed at enhancing port capacity at a cost of Taka 454.47 crore so that quick loading and unloading of cargoes can be carried out without keeping ships stranded unnecessarily, he said.

Currently, implementation of at least 10 projects is underway while five projects are under processing and waiting for approval. Four others are also at different stages at the planning commission, he said.

He said Mongla Port Authority (MPA) has already ensured different facilities for port users to get speedy and quality services. These include dredging at the Pashur River, buying 42 containers and cargo handling machineries, setting up a modern channel at Pashur River to support easy arrival and discharge goods by foreign ship round the clock.

Rear Admiral M Shajahan said that the government has taken many initiatives to enhance the capacity of Mongla port.

"The Port sees the record ship arrival due to intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, special direction of shipping ministry, cooperation by Mongla Port users and hard work by the employees of the organization," he said.

Arrival of foreign ships is increasing day by day as industrial activities were boosted in and around the port area and Rampal Power Plant.

Investors are importing machineries and production materials like cement clinkers, car, fertilizers and equipment for industrialization, Shajahan said. The port authorities have earned a profit of Taka 266 crore in 2016-17 FY while Taka 286 crore in 2017-18 FY, he said.

In 2007-08 FY, 7.5 lac ton cargos were handled in the port. It has increased at least 97 lac tons in 17-18 FY and in the current FY, reached 1.20 lac tonnes, he said.

