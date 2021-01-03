Video
Home Business

IBBL opens 55 agent banking outlets

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam along with high officials inaugurating its 55 agent banking outlets from head office at virtual platform recently.

IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam along with high officials inaugurating its 55 agent banking outlets from head office at virtual platform recently.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) inaugurated 55 agent banking outlets across the country. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the agent outlets on Thursday at virtual platform as chief guest, says a press release.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the programme as special guest.
Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank presided over the programme while Md. Mahboob Alam, Head of Agent Banking Division addressed the welcome speech.
Top executives, Head of concerned zones and branches, Proprietors of the agent outlets, clients, well-wishers and dignitaries participated in the programme.
Md. Mahbub ul Alam said, IBBL is currently providing state-of-art banking services through 373 branches, 162 sub-branches, 2273 agent banking outlets and 1600 plus ATM/CRM Booths. The deposit of the bank has increased by about 23 thousand crore this year surpassing all the records of the past, he added. Meanwhile, IBBL crossed the investment (credit) milestone of Tk.1.00 trillion, he said.










