Rice, edible oil, lentil prices up, vegetables ease in capital

The prices of rice, edible oil, red lentil and broilers chicken increased in capitals’s kitchen markets in the week ending on Friday. Prices of vegetables were however lower on arrival of winter items. There is no major change.

Rice and edible oil prices rise continued for the last one month. Rice mill owners and wholesalers blame higher rice prices for higher price of paddy in the peak harvesting season. Prices of lentils were higher while that of grams were stable.

Refiners of edible oil said prices of soya bean oil and palm oil had gone up in the local market due to the price hike in the international market. Retailers blamed the wholesalers for the continued price hike of essential commodities.

Rice price increased by average Tk 2 to 3 per kg this week. Medium quality rice sold for Tk 55-60 a kg on Friday, fine at Tk 62-65 and coarse rice sold at Tk 48-50.

Unpackaged soya bean oil sold for Tk 108-112 a liter and palm oil for Tk 100-104. One-liter packed soya bean oil sold for Tk 120-125 while five liter packed oil sold for Tk 540- 560 on Friday. The prices of red lentil increased by Tk 5 a kg. The coarse variety sold for Tk 75-80 a kg, medium at Tk 90-95 a kg and fine variety at Tk 115-120.

Broiler chicken sold at Tk 125-135 a kg. Locally bred hens sold for Tk 400-500 a kg. Beef sold for Tk 540-560 while mutton sold for Tk 800-900.

Potato price fell by Tk 5 a kg selling for Tk 40-45 a kg on Friday. Onion prices decreased by Tk 10 a kg to sell local onion at Tk 45 a kg while the imported ones sold for Tk 30-40 a kg.

A dozen eggs sold for Tk 90-95 as prices were unchanged. Fish prices were stable. Rohita sold for Tk 260-350 a kg and Katla for Tk 250-350 depending on size and quality. Pangas sold for Tk 130-180 a kg and Tilapia for Tk 120-160.

The prices of garlic remained unchanged over the week. The imported one was retailed at Tk 90-100 a kg while the local variety sold for Tk 100-120 a kg in city market. Imported ginger sold for Tk 80-100 a kg while the locally produced one retailed at Tk 100-120.

Packaged salt retailed at Tk 35 a kg while sugar sold at Tk 62-65. Locally produced sugar retailed at Tk 70 a kg.

Aubergine sold for Tk 30-50 a kg, papaya for Tk 30-40. bitter gourd for Tk 60-80, okra for Tk 50-60, bottle gourd for Tk 40-60 apiece, beans for Tk 30-40 a kg, radish for Tk 10-20. cucumber for Tk 30-50, cauliflower for Tk 20-30 apiece and cabbage for Tk 25-30. Green leafy vegetables were cheaper

Price of green chills remained unchanged and sold at Tk 120 a kg on Friday.
















