Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh       
Home Back Page

32 more countries report cases of C-19 variant

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

At least 33 countries have reported cases of the new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus which was first detected in Britain.
Turkey became the latest country to slam its doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Friday, saying that it had found 15 infections with the new strain of the virus that first emerged in England. All were among recent arrivals from the UK, The New York Times reports.
Britain announced the finding of the new variant on Dec 8. More than 40 countries have since barred entry to travellers from the UK. Some countries are also imposing restrictions on travellers, including US citizens, who in recent weeks visited the countries where the variant has been detected, according to the report.
Bangladesh has also imposed a mandatory two-week institutional quarantine period for all travellers arriving in the country from the United Kingdom.
The variant, known as B.1.1.7., has not been known to lead to more severe cases of Covid-19, but its circulation is likely to portend more infections and more hospitalisations at a time when many countries are already battling surges in caseloads and anticipating more from holiday gatherings and travel.
The list of countries that have identified infections with the variant has been growing rapidly, and as of Friday includes - besides the United States, Britain and Turkey - Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as part of a unified China.
In South Africa, a similar version of the virus has emerged, sharing one of the mutations seen in B.1.1.7., according to scientists who detected it. That variant, known as 501.V2, has been found in up to 90 percent of the samples whose genetic sequences have been analyzed in South Africa since mid-November.
     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Big brain increases risk of extinction: Study
32 more countries report cases of C-19 variant
US congress overrides Trump’s veto of defence bill
BD being labelled as country of ‘hybrid regime’: Fakhrul
Return to positive politics, Quader urges BNP
BNP leader Moudud hospitalised
Public reps flay UNOs for acting like feudal lords
Tokyo calls for state of emergency


Latest News
6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh
Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Four mega projects to open June next year, says Quader
India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use
Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats
Ganguly stable after heart attack
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Most Read News
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Dhaka-New Delhi ties
Rape attempt on running bus: Driver arrested
Barrister Moudud Ahmed hospitalised
COVID in Bangladesh: 23 more deaths, 684 cases reported
3 die after taking liquor in Rajshahi
Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL
Bangladesh to deposit Tk 600cr on Sunday to procure vaccines
Admission to govt schools thru lottery Jan 11
Prayers allowed on Prophet Mosque roof in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft