Return to positive politics, Quader urges BNP

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday called upon BNP to return to the positive trend of politics in the New Year.

He was speaking at a view-exchange with official of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) through videoconferencing from his official residence here.

About BNP's announcement of ousting the government through mass-movement in the New Year, Quader said the people now laugh at BNP's announcement of movement as there is no issue of waging mass-upsurge in the country now. The Awami League government has already passed 12 years, he said and expressed doubt over BNP's ability to wage a movement.

He said the interests of the country and the people are not getting priority in BNP's political strategy, "So, I call upon you (BNP) to return to positive politics in the New Year."

Turning to his own party, the AL general secretary said under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the party will be made more organized and smarter by strengthening its internal discipline.

He said new committees would be formed through councils at those district and city units whose tenures have expired.

Quader urged all concerned to remain alert about intrusion of controversial persons in the party leadership.

The party will continue extending cooperation to the government in implementing its electoral pledges, he added.

The minister said the government will prioritize bringing discipline in the roads and highways in the New Year and sought cooperation from stakeholders to this end.

He asked the concerned authorities to end the domination of brokers at BRTA. He also gave directives to stop plying of three-wheelers in highways and shut down those factories which manufacture such vehicles. -BSS











