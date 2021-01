BNP Standing Committee member Barrister Moudud Ahmed has been hospitalised as he fell ill due to low level of haemoglobin.

"He was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the city on December 30 with serious weakness as his haemoglobin level dropped," said Moudud's personal assistant Mominur Rahman Sujon.

He, however, said the BNP leader's condition has started to improve.

Sujon said doctors may release Moudud from the hospital after two to three days. -UNB