Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:04 PM
Home Back Page

Public reps flay UNOs for acting like feudal lords

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The leaders of Bangladesh Upazila Parishad Association, an organization of upazila representatives, on Saturday alleged that Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) are playing the role of feudal lords at the upazila level. They blamed the UNOs for their bureaucratic attitude which is hindering public services of the people's representatives.
The organization brought these allegations on UNOs at a press conference at the Sagor-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital.
The leader of Upazila Parishad Association said, "Officials are conspiring to establish a feudal regime by alienating the people's representatives from their constituents. There is a lack of coordination in the field due to the illegal behaviour and activities of the       officials."
Harun-ur-Rashid Hawlader, President of the association, read out a written statement at the press conference. The statement read that the upazila has been declared an administrative part by law. Elected Upazila Parishad is the administrative structure.
The written statement also mentioned that various ministries and departments are issuing circulars at different times without considering the law. Through which the UNO has been made the chairman of almost hundred percent committees formed for the disposal of the functions of all the departments of the upazila. UNOs are controlling all the work without the approval of chairmen as they are at the helm of all committees.
General Secretary Saiful Islam, Senior Vice President Golam Sarwar, Joint General Secretary Nur Hossain and Law Secretary Reena Parveen were present at the press conference.


