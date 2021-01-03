Video
Sunday, 3 January, 2021
Bangladesh women's team undergoes Covid-19 test ahead of training

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

The Bangladesh Women's team undergoes a Covid-19 test on Saturday in a bid to make them available for the training session which starts from today (Sunday) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
A total of 42 persons including the players, officials and coaches gave their sample to be tested, said BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury.
Only the people who will be tested negative will be available to join the practice session.
"A total of 42 people including the players, officials, coaches, drivers, team boys and other stakeholders who will be involved in the practice session had given their sample," Dr. Chowdhury told the BSS on Saturday.
"Those who will be tested negative will travel to Sylhet for the practice session. We will conduct another Covid-19 test in the midst of the training," he added.
The practice session for the women's team will continue till February 2. The players and other stakeholders will be tested for the coronavirus again on January 25.
The 29-member squad will undergo fitness and skills training at the month-long camp which also includes five limited overs practice matches.
Foisal Hossain Decans, Assistant Coach Bangladesh Women's Team will oversee the training camp.

The cricketers who have been called up to the camp are:
Salma Khatun, Nigar Sultana Joty, Murshida Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Panna Ghosh, Sanjida Islam, Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Mst. Ritu Moni, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Puja Chakrabortty, Mumta Hena Hasnat, Suraya Azmim, Nuhat Tasnia, Most. Sharmin Akter Supta, Mst. Sarmin Sultana, Ishma Tanjim, Rubya Haider Jhilik, Aka Mollik, Mst. Fariha Islam Trisna, Mst. Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sumaiya Akter.     -BSS


