Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh       
Home Sports

England return for Sri Lanka Tests amid virus surge

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

COLOMBO, JAN 2: The England cricket team arrives in Sri Lanka on Sunday to resume a pandemic-hit Test series as the South Asian nation battles a sudden surge in infections and deaths.
Joe Root's team will immediately go into a secure bubble on their arrival which comes two days after authorities deployed top military officers to help contain coronavirus cases.
Sri Lanka was one of the least-affected countries but the number of deaths has jumped from 13 in early October to 208 on Saturday. The WHO has blamed a new strain of the virus which may have come from Scandinavia.
The country had just six reported cases when England abruptly pulled out of their tour during a warm-up match in March. They return to an island which now has nearly 44,000 infections.
England withdrew from another tour in South Africa last month because the number of cases made players feel uncomfortable.
But the two Tests in Galle are to be played under strict health guidelines, cricket officials said.
England will be permitted to enter Sri Lanka despite a ban on all flights and passengers from Britain following the discovery of a new mutant coronavirus strain.
Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva said England were being allowed to enter on the basis that they will be tested and certified virus-free before leaving.
"The tour will go ahead as planned," de Silva told AFP adding that they had monitored the situation on a daily basis and decided it was safe for to stage the two-matches.
England will undergo quarantine for 10 days in a "bio-secure bubble" and be subjected to frequent testing.
The England cricket board confirmed their players and support staff had undergone tests prior to leaving.
"Following the Covid-19 testing on December 30, the touring party for the Sri Lanka Test tour have all tested negative," England spokesman Danny Reuben said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangers aim to land decisive blow to Celtic on poignant day at Ibrox
Uruguay language academy irate over Cavani 'negrito' sanction
In-form Celta and veteran Aspas eye Real shock
Players free to quit tour if they are down: Root
Man Utd title challenge a year in the making, says Solskjaer
Bangladesh women's team undergoes Covid-19 test ahead of training
England return for Sri Lanka Tests amid virus surge
Mushfiqur begins individual practice session at SBNCS


Latest News
6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh
Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Four mega projects to open June next year, says Quader
India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use
Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats
Ganguly stable after heart attack
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Most Read News
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Dhaka-New Delhi ties
Rape attempt on running bus: Driver arrested
Barrister Moudud Ahmed hospitalised
COVID in Bangladesh: 23 more deaths, 684 cases reported
3 die after taking liquor in Rajshahi
Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL
Bangladesh to deposit Tk 600cr on Sunday to procure vaccines
Admission to govt schools thru lottery Jan 11
Prayers allowed on Prophet Mosque roof in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft