Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:03 PM
Home Sports

Mushfiqur begins individual practice session at SBNCS

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Country's most dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim began his individual training session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) today.
It is however a usual scene in Bangladesh cricket that Mushfiqur starts practice session, much before his colleagues think about it.
Bangladesh will start its official training session on January 10 for the home series against West Indies. But Mushfiqur was not willing to sit idle in those periods.
He was seen running hard and doing gym today as part of his initiative to return to the ground again. He then engaged himself in batting and wicket-keeping practice.
Mushfiqur played last in Bangabandhu T20 Cup in which he led Beximco Dhaka, which finished third in the tournament. Mushfiqur though was not at his best in the tournament, still scored 287 runs to be the fifth place in the run chart.
The West Indies team will arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 for two Tests and three-match ODI series.
The West Indies will start their month-long tour in Bangladesh with a one-day practice game at BKSP on January 18.
The first ODI of the three-match series will be played on January 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The second ODI is on January 22 at the same venue. The third and final ODI of the series will be held on January 25 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Before the two-match Test series, the tourists will play a four-day warm-up match which is at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on January 28-31.    -BSS


