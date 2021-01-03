Domingo, Gibson, Cook to arrive next week

West Indies cricket are scheduled to land in Bangladesh on January 10 to play three T20i matches followed by a two-match Test series. Tigers' camp for the home series also will begin that day. Overseas recruitments in Tigers' coaching panel are started to come to take respective charges.

Trainer Julian Calefato and head of physical performance Nicholas Trevor Lee have already come. Both arrived on Saturday. Calefato stepped on Dhaka at 10am (BST) while Lee was appeared 30 minutes later. They will be quarantined as per rule, BCB will be Tested for Covid-19 contamination and will start action only after negative report for the virus. A BCB source confirmed the news.

Head Coach Russell Domingo and his compatriot fielding coach Ryan Cook alongside Caribbean origin pace bowling coach Ottis Gibson are expected to come by next week, informed the source. The date of arrival of Tigers' spinning coach Daniel Vettori is yet to confirm, while the appointment of new batting coach is also under process.

West Indies will play a 50-over warm-up match on January 18 at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Pratisthan (BKSP) Ground, Savar ahead of the ODI series commencing from January 20. The following one-dayers are slated for January 22 and January 25. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host initial two white ball matches and the ultimate 50-over clash will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

ZACS also picked as the venue for the 1st longer version game of the two-match series between February 03 and 07 before which visitors will play a 4-day warm-up match at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram. The ultimate battle of the tour will be staged in Dhaka from February 11 to February 15.














