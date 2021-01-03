Warner doubtful over match fitness against India

SYDNEY, JAN 2: Australian opener David Warner is still fighting to be match fit for the Third Test against India in Sydney, but said Saturday it was "highly doubtful" he'd be 100 percent if he did play.

The explosive opener was named in the squad after he sat out the first two Tests with a groin injury and has been badly missed as Australia's top order struggled to build partnerships.

"We've got a training session today and tomorrow so I can't give you any more indication of where I'm at," Warner told media. "Am I going to be 100 percent? Highly doubtful." -AFP















