Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh       
Home Sports

Bashundhara Kings meet Sheikh Jamal in 3rd quarter final today

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Star-studded Bashundhara Kings take on Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the third quarterfinal of the Federation Cup Football scheduled to be held today (Sunday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
The match kicks off at 4 pm.
The group C champions Bashundhara Kings maintained their all-win run in the group phase matches. They made a flying start in the tournament beating old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-0 goals in their group opening match and confirmed their spot of quarterfinal as group champions with solitary goal victory over Chattogram Abahani Limited in the second and last group match.
Bashundhara Kings must be looking forward to win against Sheikh Jamal tomorrow by carrying out their same performance in the quarterfinal match while group A runners-up Sheikh Jamal have failed to show significant display in the group phase encounters even they have no any victory.
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, which came to quarterfinal by virtue of goal difference after both Sheikh Jamal and Bangladesh Police Football Club have secured equal one point, lost valuable point playing out to a 2-2 goal draw with Bangladesh Police football Club in their group opening match and suffered a 2-3 goal defeat to group champions Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their second and last group match.
The winners' of the third quarterfinal will play the second semifinalist against either Dhaka Abahani Limited or Uttar Baridhara Club scheduled to be held on January 7 at the same venue.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangers aim to land decisive blow to Celtic on poignant day at Ibrox
Uruguay language academy irate over Cavani 'negrito' sanction
In-form Celta and veteran Aspas eye Real shock
Players free to quit tour if they are down: Root
Man Utd title challenge a year in the making, says Solskjaer
Bangladesh women's team undergoes Covid-19 test ahead of training
England return for Sri Lanka Tests amid virus surge
Mushfiqur begins individual practice session at SBNCS


Latest News
6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh
Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Four mega projects to open June next year, says Quader
India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use
Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats
Ganguly stable after heart attack
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Most Read News
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Dhaka-New Delhi ties
Rape attempt on running bus: Driver arrested
Barrister Moudud Ahmed hospitalised
COVID in Bangladesh: 23 more deaths, 684 cases reported
3 die after taking liquor in Rajshahi
Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL
Bangladesh to deposit Tk 600cr on Sunday to procure vaccines
Admission to govt schools thru lottery Jan 11
Prayers allowed on Prophet Mosque roof in Saudi Arabia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft