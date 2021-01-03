Bashundhara Kings meet Sheikh Jamal in 3rd quarter final today

Star-studded Bashundhara Kings take on Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the third quarterfinal of the Federation Cup Football scheduled to be held today (Sunday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The match kicks off at 4 pm.

The group C champions Bashundhara Kings maintained their all-win run in the group phase matches. They made a flying start in the tournament beating old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-0 goals in their group opening match and confirmed their spot of quarterfinal as group champions with solitary goal victory over Chattogram Abahani Limited in the second and last group match.

Bashundhara Kings must be looking forward to win against Sheikh Jamal tomorrow by carrying out their same performance in the quarterfinal match while group A runners-up Sheikh Jamal have failed to show significant display in the group phase encounters even they have no any victory.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, which came to quarterfinal by virtue of goal difference after both Sheikh Jamal and Bangladesh Police Football Club have secured equal one point, lost valuable point playing out to a 2-2 goal draw with Bangladesh Police football Club in their group opening match and suffered a 2-3 goal defeat to group champions Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their second and last group match.

The winners' of the third quarterfinal will play the second semifinalist against either Dhaka Abahani Limited or Uttar Baridhara Club scheduled to be held on January 7 at the same venue.








