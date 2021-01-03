

Mushi named for Wisden's ever best Teenage Test XI

The side should feature no more than two players from one country and we're not focusing on how these players performed as teenagers, rather assessing how their overall careers panned out, or in the case of a couple still going, says Wisden's report.

Pakistan World Cup winning captain and the Prime Minister of the country Imran Khan named the captain of the team while Mishi is picked as the wicket keeper. Neil Harvey of Australia and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar are the openers here. Denis Compton, Martin Crowe, Graeme Pollock and Garry Sobers are the distinguished names to bat before Mushfiq. Imran gets his compatriot Wasim Akram Aussie speedster Pat Cummins in the pace battery while Anil Kumble is the solitary spinning specialist in the troop. Mushi and Cummins among the names are still in action.

'What a great feeling to be part of a team featuring so many legends! I am truly honoured to be part of the Wisden's Teenage Riot Test XI,' Mushfiq wrote on his official Instagram and Facebook pages on Saturday.

Regarding his inclusion Wisden wrote, "Still going strong at 33 years, Mushfiqur Rahim already ranks as one of his country's greatest cricketers. The diminutive, feisty wicketkeeper is the only gloveman to make more than one Test double hundred, and he has 60 per cent of all 200-plus scores by Bangladeshis to his name".

Mr. Dependable of Bangladesh Cricket is one of the top five scorers for the country across the format, who is also the 2nd best captain of the country in terms of success after Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.

Wisden's Teenage Riot Test XI: Neil Harvey, Sachin Tendulkar, Denis Compton, Martin Crowe, Graeme Pollock, Garry Sobers, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Imran Khan (c), Anil Kumble, Wasim Akram and Pat Cummins.













