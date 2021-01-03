

Shakib to return home today ahead of Windies series

The all-rounder left Dhaka on December 15, before the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup, to visit his sick father in law, who breathed his last before Shakib's arrival in America. His mother conversely, flew to the United States in April last year, before the birth of Shakib's 2nd Daughter Erram Hasan.

West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 to play three-match T20i series followed by couple of red-ball games. Tigers' camp ahead of the series will commence on the same day. Considering quarantine and health safety formalities Shakib is returning home seven days before the camp.



















