Sunday, 3 January, 2021
Home Sports

Shakib to return home today ahead of Windies series

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Shakib to return home today ahead of Windies series

Shakib to return home today ahead of Windies series

Shakib Al Hasan is going to arrive in Bangladesh today from the USA accompanying his mother. He is expected to land at 10am (BST) by a private airways flight.
The all-rounder left Dhaka on December 15, before the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup, to visit his sick father in law, who breathed his last before Shakib's arrival in America. His mother conversely, flew to the United States in April last year, before the birth of Shakib's 2nd Daughter Erram Hasan.
West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 to play three-match T20i series followed by couple of red-ball games. Tigers' camp ahead of the series will commence on the same day. Considering quarantine and health safety formalities Shakib is returning home seven days before the camp.











