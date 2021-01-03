Saif Confirms semis for the first time beating MSC in sudden death



Players of Saif Sporting Club celebrating after winning the match against Mohammedan SC in the Walton Federation Cup football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Saturday. photo: BFF

It was certainly the most exciting match of the season so far. The match had many turnings and each of the teams had equal opportunities to win the match. But the nail-biting match went for the 30-minute extra time as the regular time finished with a 2-2 tie.

The rivals failed to break the deadlock in the extra time as well and the referee whistled for the tie breaker which too saw a 4-4 draw and the match was decided in the sudden death where Saif boys confirmed tickets for the next round where Saif was able to hit the net trice and, in reply, Mohammedan could hit the net twice.

Winning the match, Saif Sporting Club set its first semifinal mission against Chittagong Abahani which is to be played on the sixth of January at 4:00 pm.

In the regular time, Mohammedan went ahead in the very 53rd second of the match when their midfielder Farhat Mona had the ball near the box and took a shot which was saved by Saif defender Rahmat Miah for a corner. However the black and white jerseys managed to open the net from that corner as their Burkina Faso defender Mounzir Coulidiati headed down a corner of midfielder Habibur Rahman Shohag into the post.

Saif took only six minutes to equalise with the opponent. Midfielder Shahedul Alam Shahed took a corner and Nigerian defender Emmanuel Ariwachukwu placed that home.

The Saif boys took the lead in the 11th minute which was possible mainly because of three Mohammedan defenders Mounzir, Habibur Rahman and Atikuzzaman who failed to intercept a cross and receiving the ball in the box Nigerian striker Ikechukwu Kenneth Ngwoke placed the ball home with a right-footed shot.

The black and white outfits succeeded in levelling the margin right before the breather. Heading on a corner shot of midfielder Shahed Miah, Mali striker Souleymane Diabate hit the net in the 44th minute.

In the tie breaker, Mohammedan booters Souleymane, Uryu, Habibur Rahman Shohag and Mithu succeeded to hit while Aminur failed. On the other hand, Saif booters Ikechukwu, Shahedul, John and Emmanuel hit while Yeasin missed. In the sudden death, Saif booters Raihan Uddin, Rahmat and Sirujiuddin netted while Mohammedan booters Mounzir and Amir Bappy hit while defender Atikuzzaman sunk the team missing the post.

Now, Group-C champion Bashundhara Kings and Group-A runner-up Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will play the third quarterfinals on Saturday at 4:00 pm at the same venue.









