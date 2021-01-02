Bangladesh to get rid of ‘anarchy’ in 2021: BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday hoped that the country will get rid of both coronavirus and 'autocracy' in the New Year, 2021.

"We greet all on the occasion of the English New Year. We hope Bangladesh will be freed from both coronavirus and autocracy in 2021," he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while

talking to reporters after placing wreaths at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave, together with leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, marking the organisation's 42nd founding anniversary.

He said they took a fresh vow on the first day of the New Year to completely free Khaleda Zia from jail and 'restore' democracy in the country.

The BNP leader urged the political parties to forge a greater unity to ensure the fall of the current government through a mass upsurge.

He said their party has repeatedly been saying that the current 'fascist and autocratic regime' must be defeated through a greater unity of people, and political parties and a mass uprising.

"We are working towards that goal and we believe we will succeed in 2021," Fakhrul said.

Asked why BNP is not getting success in its anti-government movement, he said the ruling party has been suppressing people's justified movement for the 'restoration of democracy' by resorting to repressive acts.

"Awami League is a fascist political party. They've usurped power using the state machinery on the night of December 29 by indulging in vote robbery and depriving people of their right to vote," he alleged. -UNB

Fakhrul said history suggests that the justified demands of people can never be suppressed through repression. "No one could do it in Bangladesh in the past. We believe that we'll be able to gather new energy in the New Year to defeat the fascist government."

-.







