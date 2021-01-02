Almost half of rape Victims are children

Despite countrywide protests and amendment to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, rapes and other forms of violence against women and children continue to increase.

According to the reports of 525 cases filed with 50 police stations in the capital city, almost half of the victims of rape, gang rape and murders in 10 months last year were girl child.

Various investigative researches reported that 45 percent of the victims were children and young girls between the ages of 3 and 18.

The reports also suggested that around 64 percent of the women (rape and gang rape victims) were tempted by promises of getting married by their partners.

Focusing on the social economic background it was found that in most of the cases, the rape victims (the women, adolescent girls and children), and the rapists were from the same background (lower income group).

However, in the mean time another research report of Ain O Salish Kendro, shows that the number of rapes in the country almost doubled in 2019-2020 as compared to 2016-2017.

As per the data of Ain O Salish Kendro, in 2016, there were 624 incidents of rape across the country, in 2016 there were 617, in 2016 there were 632, in 2019 there were 1413 and till September 2020 there were 975 incidents of rapes. In other words, in 2019 and 2020, on average, four women were raped every day while in 2016, 2017 and 2018 this number was two.

Analyzing the data from January to September last year it was seen that the surge in rapes began in April.

The number of rape cases in March last year was the lowest in the year. There were six rapes in this month. Since then, the number of rapes has increased. The number of rape cases rose to 94 just the next month of May.

In June, the number of rapes was 18. The rise in rapes continued in July and August. The number of rapes in July and August was 140 and 146 respectively. As many as 1413 people were raped in 2019, seven were killed after rapes and 10 took their own lives after they were raped.

Mostly children between the six and 18 years were the victims of rape. Of the 1,412 rape victims in the whole year, about 582 were under 18 years of age.

In 2020, from January to September, out of 975 rape victims, 399 were under 18.

Sheepa Hafiza, former Executive Director of Ain O Salish Kendro, said as the girls under 18 are highly emotional and unable to deal any issue rationally they become victims of rapes.

"They are guided by their emotion and vulnerable and therefore the abusers target them, "she said.

Talking to the Daily Observer, a group of public prosecutors (of Dhaka's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal), sociologists, and academics said in recent time they carefully observed that in most of the cases child rape victims are being lured by chocolates, ice cream, and others. Ali Asgar Swapan, the special public prosecutor Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal 5, said they are keenly monitoring the child women rape incidents where a clear trend is visible.

"Mostly the child and young girls are victims of rape who are from low income families. The perpetrators take this advantage," he said while talking to the Daily Observer.

However, Elina Khan, an eminent human rights activist said in Bangladesh, perpetrators continued surpassing their previous records of physical and sexual violence against women.







