BCL leader shot dead in Teknaf

COX's BAZAR, Jan 1: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was shot dead in Teknaf upazila of the district early Friday.

The victim, Md Osman Shikdar, 30, was the vice-chairman of Teknaf upazila unit of BCL, said Md Nurul Bashar, general secretary of upazila Awami League.

Miscreants shot him around 5:30am when Osman was going to a local mosque to offer Fajr prayers, said Md Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police

Station. Locals rushed him to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared him dead, the OC added. The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar hospital for autopsy.

A case was filed with the police station, the OC said, adding that the attack was possibly a sequel to the deceased's enmity with local drug traders.

Osman's family members said he had an altercation with former UP member Mohammad Abdullah alias Khulu member and one Kefayet Ullah over stealing a human hauler on December 27.

At one stage of an altercation, they attacked Osman and beat him up. Later, Osman lodged a complaint with Teknaf Police Station, they said. Police said they have already launched a drive to arrest the killers.





