Two JMB members arrested in B’baria

Members of Rapid Action Battalion have arrested two members of the banned militant group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila on Friday morning.

The arrestees are Hafez Mohammad Yahiya (22), and Hujaifa Saad (20).

The duo was arrested from the upazila's Shahbajpur area, reports our local correspondent quoting Additional Superintendent of Police Rofiuddin Mohammad Zobayer, camp commander of Rab-14 of Bhairab camp.

On secret information, a team of Rab-14 of Bhairab Camp made the arrest after conducting a drive at Shahbajpur area's Uttar Dighirpar, he said.

Four books, four leaflets related to extremism, two mobile phones and a three-page printed copy of text messages were recovered from their possession.

Rofiuddin claimed that they have arrested the duo before they could implement any of their sabotage plan. A case was filed with Sarail police station in connection with the incident, he added.












