C-19 death toll shoots to 7,576 on first day of New Year

With the deaths of 17 more people from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, the death toll from the deadly virus in the country reached 7,576 on the first day of the New Year, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

As many as 990 people have tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 514,500.

Besides, 1,197 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 458,656 with an 89.15 per cent recovery rate, the release said.

A total of 12,103 samples were tested at 180 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,239,701 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the deceased, 10 were men and 7 were women. Sixteen of them died at different hospitals across the country while one at home. Of them, 12 died in Dhaka, two each in Chattogram and Khulna and one in Rangpur divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 5,764 of the total deceased were men and 1,812 were women.

The health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19 on March 8.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 1,827,859 lives and infected 83,907,125 people across the world till Friday.

As many as 59,405,632 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 218 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





