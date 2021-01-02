Int’l tender submission date extended for a month

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 1: The date for submission of international tenders for the sewage treatment Plant of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) has been extended for one month.

The last date for submission of tenders for the project was January 5. The entire project will be implemented in six phases. The CWASA has invited the tenders for phase-1 which is being implemented first.

Phase-1 has been divided into three packages. The date of package-1 has been extended to February 4, package-2 to January 31 and the package-3 to January 28.

Contacted, Project Director Ariful Islam said the date has been extended to give advantage to the international tenderers to participate in the bid.

The sewage treatment plant is now going to be implemented after 61 years of its inception. The construction work of the plant is expected to begin in June this year, Ariful Islam said.

The invitation for international tenders for the contractors of the project had been floated in October last year.

According to CWASA sources, the appointment of the contractor will be furnished by May this year and the signing of the agreement will be held in June.

With the signing of the agreement, the construction works of the plant will begin, CWASA sources said.

On November 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, had signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting Services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.

The CWASA Board in a meeting had approved the appointment of the Malaysian firm as the consultant for the project.

The CWASA management has invited expression of Interest (EOI) for selection of engineering consultants for engineering design and construction supervision of the project.

The project phase-1 includes 182-km-long pipeline, 3620 manhole and chambers, 3.31-km force mains, realignment of existing utilities, 15 sewerage pump stations, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, sewerage treatment plant 100 MLD (million Litre per Day) etc.

The ECNEC meeting has approved the Tk3808 crore project for Chattogram WASA. Of the total cost, the government will provide Tk 3758 crore while the rest Tk 50 crore will be provided by the CWASA. The aim of the project is to solve sewage disposal problems in the port city.

Ariful Islam said the total project would be completed in six phases.

After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewage treatment plant. The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.

Since its inception in 1963, the CWASA did not take measures to solve sewage problem. The ruling Awami League took the project, which will be implemented in phases dividing the city into six zones. A total of six plants will be installed in the zones. Besides, human excreta and other wastage of septic tanks of nearly 70 lakh people of city directly fall into the Karnaphuli River. One lakh out of six lakh slum families have no access to sanitary latrine and they discharge their excreta through 'kucca' makeshift latrine set up alongside various water bodies.

The CWASA started its activities with the supply of 16 million litres of water through 19 deep tube wells, but without sewer system.

More than 700 small and heavy industries have been developed on both sides of the Karnaphuli. The waste of those industries are directly flowing down to the river polluting it heavily.





