Admission to govt schools thru lottery Jan 11

Enrolment of students from class one to nine through lottery in government secondary schools across the country will be held on January 11.

The lottery will be held on January 11, 2021, said an official statement signed by Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Director General Prof Syed Md Golam Faruki in Dhaka om Friday.

Admission seekers or students who could not apply due to age related issue, now can apply, the statement added.

Student enrolment from class l-lX in government secondary schools of the country via lottery has been suspended due to a pending writ petition in the High Court (HC) on December 29 last.







