Arms, valuables, drugs worth Tk 120 crore seized from Benapole in 2020

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members seized gold, arms, dollars, and drugs worth Tk 120 crore and arrested 378 persons involved in smuggling and trafficking along the border areas of Jashore's Benapole in 2020.

The seized items include 23 pistols, 41 magazines, 105 rounds of bullets, 55,498 bottles of phensedyl, 953 kg of marijuana, 550 bottles of alcohol, 1850 pieces of yaba, 772 kilograms of gold bars, and $738,000. The value of the seized items is Tk 120 crore, according to a survey.

49 BGB Jashore Battalion Commanding Officer Lt. Colonel Md. Selim Reza said 'a total of 378 persons involved in different smuggling activities were apprehended in the last one year'.

"The commoners of this area are now meddling with smugglers as they can eke out a living in a short period by smuggling. Several drug traders drag others in the black- market posing as godfathers as well," Lt Col Selim Reza said.

BGB source said vigilance has been stepped up along the border areas to curb all these criminal activities. In the meantime, a list of smugglers has been put together. They are confident that, with a little help they can bring smuggling under control. -UNB

