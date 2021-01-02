Mobile courts earn Tk 2.14cr in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Jan 1: The district administration has earned Taka 2,14,07,770 by operating the mobile courts in the last year, 2020.

A total of 2,471 operations were conducted and in these operations, 8,294 people were fined in 7,068 cases.

These mobile courts were conducted by the executive magistrates from January to December 2020 in the district.

The Cumilla district and upazila administrations conducted the mobile courts to maintain law and order, protect consumer rights, prevent drug smuggling and control the rise in prices. District Ansar and members of the police department assisted the mobile courts in maintaining law and order.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abul Fazal Mir said that it was possible with the sincere cooperation of all officials in the administration. -BSS







