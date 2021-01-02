RCC installs modern street lighting system

RAJSHAHI, Jan 1: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has been installing a modern lighting system on different roads and important crossings to ensure security of people and vehicles during night time movement in the city.

The city corporation has already installed 16 modern lighting systems at 15 important street crossings at a cost of around Taka 7.5 crore.

To make Rajshahi city more bright and attractive at night, the high altitude flood lights are being installed in the city areas.

After installation of a modern lighting system, nearly half kilometer radius of the respective light is being illuminated.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton on Thursday inaugurated a modern street light system on the Bilsimla-Kasiadanga road being elevated to four-lane with necessary other infrastructures at a cost of around Taka 26.75 crore. -BSS







